Air Force Clears HTX Labs Training Software for Hosting Impact Level 4 Data

HTX Labs logo / einpresswire.com
HTX Labs has received authority to operate certification for its immersive learning technology product to run controlled unclassified information within a U.S. Air Force network.

The EMPACT training platform achieved Impact Level 4 ATO and the authorization follows the IL2 decision from USAF’s force development authorizing official in late 2022, the software company said Tuesday.

HTX touts its software, designed to help users create 3D models and digital assets, as the first virtual reality training system cleared for deployment within Air Education and Training Command.

The Houston-based company has worked with AETC and 2nd Air Force over the past six months to complete the IL4 security compliance process.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

