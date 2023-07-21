Aeyon’s Mark Hogenmiller on Social, AI, Governance & Environmental Framework

Aeyon Chief Transformation Officer Mark Hogenmiller said government agencies and corporations are seeing the emergence of the Social, Artificial Intelligence, Governance and Environmental framework, which calls for agency and industry leaders to collaborate to develop, understand and implement standards to advance the ethical use of AI.

“By incorporating the SAGE Framework, we can accelerate the adoption of this groundbreaking technology while assuring citizens and end users that their information is handled responsibly and protected,” Hogenmiller wrote in a LinkedIn article published Wednesday.

He cited the role of industry executives in the development of regulatory requirements that could help protect end users, agencies and corporations in the age of AI.

Hogenmiller talked about the current administration’s new measures to foster responsible AI innovation that seeks to protect the safety and rights of U.S. citizens and the Safe Innovation Framework for AI proposed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The Aeyon executive also mentioned the passage of the European Union AI Act to protect consumers from potential misinformation, algorithmic biases and other potentially harmful applications of AI.