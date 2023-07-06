6 Cloud Service Providers Prioritized to Work With FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board

The Joint Authorization Board of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has named six cloud service providers prioritized to work with JAB on security package reviews.

Selected CSPs were given provisional authority to operate through FedRAMP Connect, the program management office said Tuesday.

The CSPs are:

3rd Eye Technologies, Inc. – Mystic Message Archival

Google Cloud – Google Cloud VMware Engine

KBR Vaault – KBR Vaault for Public Safety

Quzara LLC – Quzara Cybertorch

Red Hat – Red Hat Openshift Service

Telos – XACTA SAAS

They were chosen based on the JAB Prioritization Criteria and FedRAMP Connect Guidance document.

In February, FedRAMP’s JAB also picked Cisco Systems, Cyxtera’s federal group, Palo Alto Networks and Project Hosts as CSPs Prioritized to Work with the board.