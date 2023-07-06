in News

6 Cloud Service Providers Prioritized to Work With FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board

6 Cloud Service Providers Prioritized to Work With FedRAMP's Joint Authorization Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Joint Authorization Board of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has named six cloud service providers prioritized to work with JAB on security package reviews.

Selected CSPs were given provisional authority to operate through FedRAMP Connect, the program management office said Tuesday.

The CSPs are:

  • 3rd Eye Technologies, Inc. – Mystic Message Archival
  • Google Cloud – Google Cloud VMware Engine
  • KBR Vaault – KBR Vaault for Public Safety
  • Quzara LLC – Quzara Cybertorch
  • Red Hat – Red Hat Openshift Service
  • Telos – XACTA SAAS

They were chosen based on the JAB Prioritization Criteria and FedRAMP Connect Guidance document.

In February, FedRAMP’s JAB also picked Cisco Systems, Cyxtera’s federal group, Palo Alto Networks and Project Hosts as CSPs Prioritized to Work with the board.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

