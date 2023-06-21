Army Vet William Walker Appointed to SIMS Software’s Advisory Board

William Walker, a retired U.S. Army major general, has joined the board of advisers of security information management company SIMS Software.

He will assist SIMS Software in supporting the national security community and driving business growth by contributing insights gained from his decades of government, military and national security experience, the Carlsbad, California-based company said Tuesday.

Currently, Walker works as a senior adviser at advisory firm Chertoff Group, where he helps federal law enforcement, military and intelligence customers find business opportunities and form strategic alliances.

Walker is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer who held various staff and leadership roles from platoon leader to commanding general.

He is also a retired special agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration, where he conducted transnational criminal investigations. Additionally, he previously held the position of 38th U.S. sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives.