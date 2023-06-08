Viasat to Provide AFRL Program With On-Orbit Space Relay Connectivity

Viasat will contribute on-orbit space relay communications to an Air Force Research Laboratory program aimed at demonstrating connectivity between military spacecraft on low Earth orbit and commercial geostationary platforms.

The global communications company said Wednesday it will provide a Ka-band space relay payload for an AFRL mission spacecraft in support of the ARBALEST program.

Viasat will also utilize the future ViaSat-3 constellation to allow for data dissemination, communication, command and control actions in military space missions.

“This real-time space relay capability will offer an efficient method of moving LEO satellite data to the ground for operations,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems. “Most importantly, this technology will help increase resilience for future U.S. space missions and benefit warfighters with more direct, immediate access to information and data to improve the situational awareness and decisions supporting the safety of those on the front lines.”

Viasat expects its space relay service to reach initial operational capability in 2025.