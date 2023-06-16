Ventech Solutions, HITSS Establish JV to Offer Health Care Quality Data Management

Ventech Solutions and Hull IT Solutions & Services have launched H-Tech Solutions as a joint venture resulting from the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program to offer services in health care quality data management.

Service-disabled veteran-owned small business H-Tech Solutions specializes in software development, data science and integration, cloud services and cybersecurity, among others, Ventech said Thursday.

The JV collaborates with Amazon Web Services, ServiceNow and other partners to offer products, services and platforms supporting thousands of hospitals and health care facilities.

H-Tech Solutions employs technical engineers and experts dedicated to research and innovation and caters to 6,000 hospitals, 800,000 health care providers and 27,500 facilities.