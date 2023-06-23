Valiant Earns Spot on Newsweek’s 2023 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces; Dan Corbett Quoted

Valiant Integrated Services has been included in Newsweek’s 2023 list of most loved workplaces globally, securing the 33rd spot on the top 100.

The rankings were based on a survey of over two million employees across various companies and takes into consideration workforce respect, care and appreciation, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Valiant CEO Dan Corbett underscored study results that said 93 percent of the surveyed company employees express pride in their work and 90 percent believe their contributions are vital to the team’s success.

“Our employees make us who we are and they empower the missions of our Warfighters worldwide every day, helping to ensure a safer world for all of us,” he said.

Newsweek’s list was conducted in partnership with independent research company Best Practice Institute.