Tomorrow.io Raises $87M for Weather Radar Satellite Constellation Plan

A Series E funding round has brought in $87 million for Tomorrow.io, a Boston startup that aims to establish a constellation of radar-equipped satellites to provide weather data for government and commercial organizations.

Dan Slagen, chief marketing officer of Tomorrow.io, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday that Activate Capital led the financing activity with participation from existing and new investors such as Raytheon Technologies‘ venture capital division, RTX Ventures.

Slagen noted the weather technology company expects to launch radar and microwave sounder systems over the next 18 to 24 months to support its planned network of more than 20 satellites.

Tomorrow.io’s R2 satellite launched Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-8 rideshare mission.

R2 is the second weather-radar satellite the company launched after its R1 deployment in April and Slagen said the two satellites are working to produce initial precipitation datasets.