Tomahawk Robotics Selects Persistent Systems to Support Navy EOD Radio Development

Persistent Systems has secured a subcontract from Tomahawk Robotics to support the latter’s work on a $55 million contract to upgrade radios used by the U.S. Navy’s explosive ordinance disposal robots.

Tomahawk Robotics will integrate Persistent Systems’ MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking radios into the new Flexible Cybersecure Radio system that will replace legacy radios used to control and communicate with the Navy’s unmanned ground vehicles, the New York City-based communications technology company said Wednesday.

FlexCSR also includes a Type 1 encryption tool certified by the National Security Agency to secure classified government information.

Ryan Kowalske, vice president of business development for Persistent Systems, said FlexCSR will deliver more capable and secure radios for use by Navy EOD robots.

“Plus, it shows how other military robots with our MANET systems can be upgraded with Type 1 encryption, when deemed appropriate,” Kowalske said.