Teledyne FLIR Reaches Unmanned Ground Robot Delivery Milestone Under Army Contract

Teledyne FLIR has completed the 1,000th delivery of a company-built unmanned ground vehicle under the U.S. Army’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II contract.

The Army and three other service branches have collectively ordered more than $250 million in Centaur robots since the contract was awarded in 2017, Teledyne FLIR said Wednesday.

Military customers procured the UGV to dispose of explosive threats and perform other dangerous missions.

Endeavor Robotics, which FLIR Systems acquired in March 2019, developed Centaur and was originally the midsize robot supplier to the multiyear procurement program. Teledyne Technologies then closed its purchase of FLIR Systems in May of the same year.

The 160-pound rugged platform includes a visual and thermal camera system and a dexterous arm capable of extending more than six feet.

Teledyne’s FLIR Defense business manufactures Centaur at an Elkridge, Maryland, facility and the company has booked more than 1,800 MTRS Inc. II orders from the U.S. military to date.

The U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps are the other vehicle users.

Written by Regina Garcia

