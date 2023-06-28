Technical Computing Company JuliaHub Secures AEI HorizonX Investment

JuliaHub, a technical computing and scientific machine learning company, has received a strategic investment worth $13 million from AEI HorizonX, a venture capital platform formed by AE Industrial Partners and Boeing.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based JuliaHub was founded by the developers of an open-source programming language, called Julia, that enables engineers, researchers and developers to design, build and field mission-critical systems and applications in various areas such as aerospace, finance, drug development, big data analytics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

The Julia platform is also used in drone guidance, robot control, space mission planning and aircraft collision avoidance operations.

“This investment allows us to continue to develop and help deploy Julia’s capabilities across all industries,” JuliaHub CEO Viral Shah said in a statement published Tuesday.

Shah said the company’s Julia platform has supported pharmaceutical companies and aerospace applications at federal agencies such as NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We have been impressed with the leadership team and JuliaHub’s ability to solve the two language problem, and we are excited to partner with them. We are prepared to help JuliaHub accelerate adoption in priority markets with our resources,” said Tyler Rowe, a principal at AEI HorizonX.