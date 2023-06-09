Stellar Solutions’ Celeste Ford Named to SpiderOak Advisory Board

SpiderOak has expanded its advisory board with the addition of Celeste Ford, board chair of Stellar Solutions and managing director of the latter’s venture capital arm Stellar Ventures.

As an adviser, Ford will work to guide SpiderOak’s strategic direction and contribute insights gained from being an aerospace engineering industry veteran, the software company said Wednesday.

Dave Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak, remarked that Ford’s leadership and experience align with the company’s mission to offer end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency services.

The appointment follows the investment of Stellar Ventures, along with the venture arms of Accenture and Raytheon Technologies, in SpiderOak to support the accelerated deployment of zero-trust services.

Ford founded aerospace engineering company Stellar Solutions in 1995 and served as CEO until 2018. In 2022, she launched Stellar Ventures with the goal of investing in early-stage space technology businesses.