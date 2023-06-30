State Department OKs Norway’s $293M Small Diameter Bomb II Procurement Request

The State Department has approved a potential $293 million foreign military sale of Raytheon Missiles & Defense-made Small Diameter Bomb II and related equipment to the Norwegian government.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday the government of Norway requested to purchase up to 580 rounds of GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs-Increment II from the U.S., with the Raytheon unit serving as the principal contractor.

The new transaction is in addition to Norway’s original FMS request valued at $18.9 million, which covers 20 SDB-II All-Up-Rounds.

Aside from SDB-II, the most recent case also includes weapon load crew trainers and practical explosive ordnance disposal trainers, munitions, software delivery, publications and technical documentation, as well as spare parts and accessories.

The proposed procurement is envisioned to enhance Norway’s defense capabilities and readiness, particularly for its F-35A aircraft fleet