State Department Clears Sale of E-2C Hawkeye Supporting Equipment to France

The State Department approved the government of France’s proposed $160 million procurement of sustainment items and services related to its Northrop Grumman-built E-2C Hawkeye aircraft.

The foreign military sale covers software updates, technical and product assistance, logistics and program support as well as an Engine Component Improvement Program for the E-2C Hawkeye, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

The E-2C Hawkeye is a carrier-based early warning and command and control air vehicle. The airborne platform’s newest variant is the Hawkeye 2000, which features a next-generation mission computer, radar displays and Cooperative Engagement Capability.

The French government initially ordered $99.6 million in non-major defense equipment and services to support the aircraft. The additional items are ordered to ensure the interoperability and mission readiness of the European country’s E-2C fleet.

DSCA has notified the U.S. Congress of the foreign military sale and submitted the necessary certification.

Northrop will serve as the lead contractor of the order.

Written by Jamie Bennet

