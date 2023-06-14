in News, Space

SSC Sends 3 R&D Smallsats to Orbit via SpaceX Rideshare Mission

Space Systems Command / Wikipedia
Space Systems Command has launched three small satellites to low-Earth orbit to conduct space-based research and development experiments for the Department of Defense.

The smallsats, developed by Blue Canyon Technologies for the U.S. Space Force, lifted off onboard SpaceX‘s Falcon-9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the Transporter-8 rideshare mission, SSC said Monday.

SSC’s Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power collaborated with Spaceflight on the Space Test Program-CR2301 launch mission to deploy and demonstrate new R&D capabilities for military applications.

“Proving these new technologies in the space environment is a vital step for future deployment in operational Space Force systems,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Shea, director of the DOD Space Test
Program.

SSC expects to make initial contact with the deployed spacecraft in the next few days to ensure nominal functionality.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

