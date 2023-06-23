SpiderOak Sends OrbitSecure Tech to Space via Ball Aerospace Payload

SpiderOak used a Ball Aerospace-made prototype payload to demonstrate a zero trust, end-to-end data security technology it recently deployed to space.

The space systems software company said Thursday its OrbitSecure platform achieved flight heritage following tests on the Ball payload operating in low-Earth orbit.

OrbitSecure is designed to mitigate disruptions in space communications and satellite services by downsizing the attack surface of space operators. It employs a software-based approach to allow for better decentralized space resilience and adaptable responses to evolving cyber threats.

The prototype payload was fitted with Ball-developed Open Software System framework and was launched as part of the aerospace company’s rideshare program.