Space Force Taps L3Harris to Design Sensor Payload for Hypersonic Missile Tracking Program

L3Harris Technologies will design a sensor payload for a U.S. Space Force program that seeks to establish a constellation on medium-Earth orbit for hypersonic missile tracking efforts.

Under the approximately one-year, $29 million contract, a digital infrared sensor payload model will be submitted by L3Harris in support of the MEO – Missile Track Custody Epoch 1 program, the aerospace and defense company said Thursday.

L3Harris will conduct contract activities in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Melbourne, Florida, and its design review phase is expected to be completed by May 2024.

The contract was awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority vehicle.

