Space Force Chief Gen. Chance Saltzman Accepts 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson made a personal delivery to Gen. Chance Saltzman at U.S. Space Force headquarters at the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. recently, coronating Saltzman with his first Wash100 Award.

The Wash100 Award has, over the course of the last decade, built a reputation as the most prestigious recognition in government contracting and the federal sector, celebrating the highest achievers in this ecosystem who are poised to continue modeling outstanding leadership, vision and innovation in the years to come. Garrettson founded the tradition in 2014 and every year, EM’s discerning voting body assesses hundreds of candidates to arrive at the esteemed group who best represents the industry at that moment in time.

Saltzman had a banner year in 2022, ascending to his current role as chief of space operations in November. With this move, he became the second uniformed officer to take the helm of USSF since it was established nearly four years ago.

He already began to deliver on the prediction of future success made by the award when he laid out a detailed plan for the direction of the service branch in January. His course of action includes three distinct lines of effort: fielding combat-ready forces, amplifying the Guardian spirit and partnering to win.

We at Executive Mosaic are excited to watch as Gen. Saltzman and his cohort at USSF work to realize these goals and congratulate them on their Wash100 Award.