Sierra7, AvaSure to Provide VHA Medical Centers With Telecare Services

A partnership between Sierra7 and AvaSure will deliver telecare services to seven Veterans Health Administration-operated medical centers as part of a recently awarded contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sierra7 and AvaSure will support select medical centers located within the Veterans Integrated Services Network 9 region through the TeleCare Companion offering for health care analytics, communication and monitoring, the Falls Church, Virginia-based management consultant said Thursday.

Commenting on the award, Sierra7 Chief Growth Officer Gina Gallagher highlighted the benefits of deploying advanced telehealth technologies to enhance veterans’ care quality.

“[Our ] partnership with AvaSure… will support VHA with the centralization of patient observation and ensuring patient safety at medical centers throughout VISN9,” added Gallagher.

In 2021, the team received a five-year, $65 million VA contract to support the telecare program of VHA. Sierra7 was tasked to provide AvaSure’s TeleSitter remote patient observation platform to VHA’s TeleCare Companion initiative.