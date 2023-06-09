SES Subsidiary Provides Satellite Services to Support AWS Modular Data Center

SES‘ wholly-owned, government-focused unit made its satellite-powered network connectivity available for Amazon Web Services‘ Modular Data Center in support of the Department of Defense’s deployment of AWS-managed data centers in locations with limited infrastructure.

SES Space & Defense will use its cloud direct offering and facilitate connectivity between field-deployed AWS Modular Data Centers and AWS Regions, the satellite operator said Thursday.

SES’ O3b mPOWER medium Earth orbit constellation will also be available to DOD clients through the connectivity.

David Fields, president and CEO of SES Space & Defense, emphasized the importance of the company’s multi-orbit, multi-band satellite network in delivering low-latency connectivity to AWS Regions.

The AWS Modular Data Center became accessible to the DOD in February under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.