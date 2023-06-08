in Cybersecurity, News

SAIC Unveils Government Zero Trust Cybersecurity Accelerator Offering

Science Applications International Corp. has introduced a new offering aimed at supporting the implementation of zero trust strategies among government agencies.

The Trust Resilience framework is developed to provide a comprehensive set of processes, tools and services to enhance the security of cloud-based and hybrid infrastructures, SAIC said Wednesday.

Trust Resilience is capable of analyzing various aspects of a user’s systems and infrastructure through three main components to identify areas for improvement while minimizing potential compromises and enabling efficient data access.

First, the zero trust component offers consulting and delivery engagements to assess an organization’s current zero trust posture, while the continuous authority to operate function works to automate the collection of security artifacts.

The third accelerator or cloud security component is for expediting the detection and mitigation of threats and vulnerabilities affecting cloud processes.

Shawn Kingsberry, vice president of cyber solutions at SAIC, said the new framework has metrics that align “to all major federal government cybersecurity executive orders and the White House 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

