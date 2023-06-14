SAIC Recognized at Small Business Industry Awards for Collaborative Programs

Science Applications International Corp. received the Large Prime Company of the Year recognition at the Small Business Industry Awards for its partnership with members of the sector.

SAIC said Tuesday the award-giving body recognized the company for driving support for small businesses through outreach events, leadership panels and new business opportunities.

The award also acknowledged SAIC’s participation in the Mentor-Protege program and the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program.

“We are proud of our Supplier and Small Business Team’s efforts to support small businesses through advocacy, mentorship and networking programs,” said John Bonsell, senior vice president of government affairs at SAIC.

The National 8(a) Association and the HUBZone Contractors National Council sponsored the awards.