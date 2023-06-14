in News

SAIC Recognized at Small Business Industry Awards for Collaborative Programs

SAIC Recognized at Small Business Industry Awards for Collaborative Programs - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Science Applications International Corp. received the Large Prime Company of the Year recognition at the Small Business Industry Awards for its partnership with members of the sector.

SAIC said Tuesday the award-giving body recognized the company for driving support for small businesses through outreach events, leadership panels and new business opportunities.

The award also acknowledged SAIC’s participation in the Mentor-Protege program and the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program. 

“We are proud of our Supplier and Small Business Team’s efforts to support small businesses through advocacy, mentorship and networking programs,” said John Bonsell, senior vice president of government affairs at SAIC.

The National 8(a) Association and the HUBZone Contractors National Council sponsored the awards.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Air Force SummitGovconHUBZone Contractors National CouncilJohn BonsellLarge Prime Company of the YearNational 8(a) AssociationSAICSmall Business Industry Awards

Written by Regina Garcia

AWS-Coalfire Partnership Targets Go-to-Market Support to Government, Commercial Service Providers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS-Coalfire Partnership Targets Go-to-Market Support to Government, Commercial Service Providers
Carahsoft to Market Mimecast’s Cloud Security Services to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Market Mimecast’s Cloud Security Services to Public Sector