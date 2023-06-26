Safran-Terran Orbital Alliance Eyes US-Based Satellite Electric Propulsion System Production

French aerospace and defense company Safran and Terran Orbital have partnered to look into the potential of producing electric propulsion systems for satellites in the U.S.

Terra Orbital said Friday the memorandum of agreement with Safran Spacecraft Propulsion will seek to explore the feasibility of using the latter’s PPSX00 plasma thruster as basis for new satellite electric propulsion system development.

The plasma thrusters, with a power rating of approximately one kilowatt, is being considered for utilization to meet the growing mobility demands of low earth orbit satellites.

Commenting on the partnership for a new U.S.-based, electric propulsion system production line, Marc Bell, CEO and chairman of Terran Orbital, said the company is looking forward to working with Safran to “make spacecraft more resilient and maneuverable at faster delivery rates” for national security and clients.

Moreover, the collaboration is envisioned to complement Safran’s existing production capabilities in France to effectively double international capacity.

Terran Orbital’s microsatellites facility in Irvine, California is being considered as a potential location for the development effort.