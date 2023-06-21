Rick Wagner on Microsoft-NASA Partnership to Promote Space-Related STEM Careers

Microsoft has collaborated with NASA to host an education day dedicated to promoting space-related careers to students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft’s federal business and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that the inaugural Space Education Day allowed students to explore NASA’s Artemis space exploration missions through Minecraft, an immersive game-based learning platform.

In addition, the event ran an Azure Space Hackathon that provided college students with access to the Planetary Computer, NASA satellite imagery data and Microsoft’s artificial intelligence capabilities to find offshore wind farms worldwide.

NASA partners also discussed NASA’s Space Accelerator program to connect minority-serving institutions to funding and mentorship opportunities from Microsoft and the space agency.