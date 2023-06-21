in News, Space

Rick Wagner on Microsoft-NASA Partnership to Promote Space-Related STEM Careers

Rick Wagner / Microsoft Federal
Rick Wagner on Microsoft-NASA Partnership to Promote Space-Related STEM Careers - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Microsoft has collaborated with NASA to host an education day dedicated to promoting space-related careers to students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft’s federal business and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that the inaugural Space Education Day allowed students to explore NASA’s Artemis space exploration missions through Minecraft, an immersive game-based learning platform.

In addition, the event ran an Azure Space Hackathon that provided college students with access to the Planetary Computer, NASA satellite imagery data and Microsoft’s artificial intelligence capabilities to find offshore wind farms worldwide.

NASA partners also discussed NASA’s Space Accelerator program to connect minority-serving institutions to funding and mentorship opportunities from Microsoft and the space agency.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

ArtemisGovconMicrosoftNASArick wagnerSpace Education Dayspace explorationstem

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Air Force Research Lab Taps Collins Aerospace for 1MW Electric Generator Development Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Research Lab Taps Collins Aerospace for 1MW Electric Generator Development Project
General Dynamics Business Awarded Benefit Management Services Contract for New Mexico Medicaid Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Business Awarded Benefit Management Services Contract for New Mexico Medicaid Program