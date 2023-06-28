in Executive Moves, News

Renee Slobasky Assumes Westat’s Board Chair Post; Patricia Shifflett Named as New Member

Renee Slobasky, a senior vice president at Westat, has been named chair of the board of directors at the Rockville, Maryland-headquartered professional services company.

She will succeed James Smith, who retired after nearly four decades of service at the company, Westat said.

Prior to Slobasky assuming the chairmanship of the Westat board, she was a member since 2006.

Slobasky’s other previous role is director of survey operations. She handled project management, planning and field management for Westat’s large-scale national data collection projects.

Patricia Shifflett

Westat shareholders also elected Patricia Shifflett, SVP and sector lead for health, to the company’s board.

Shifflett brings more than 30 years of experience in managing public health research programs for federal, state and local government agencies.

She joined Westat in 2018 as the public health and epidemiology practice director and has since then overseen strategic planning and implementation of public health research and evaluation projects.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

