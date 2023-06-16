in News, Space

Raytheon’s James Webb Team Receives NASA Group Achievement Award

NASA has recognized a team at Raytheon Technologies with the Group Achievement Award for its help in the development of James Webb Space Telescope’s flight operations subsystem.

The ground control software is built by Raytheon’s intelligence and space business to provide command and control of the observatory and support telemetry analysis, observation plan management, ground contact scheduling and data retrieval, the company said Thursday.

It also monitors Webb’s health and performance, providing insights into the status of the observatory’s systems.

The subsystem went operational during Webb’s launch in December 2021 and currently supports more than 200 external users worldwide,

“This recognition highlights NASA’s appreciation for our team’s exceptional efforts in developing the Flight Operations Subsystem for the James Webb Space Telescope,” said Walt Burns, former Webb program manager at Raytheon.

