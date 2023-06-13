Raytheon Books $88M IDIQ Award for Navy Radar Engineering, Program Support

Raytheon Technologies has secured a four-year, $87.5 million contract to engineer a long-range surveillance radar system installed at the U.S. Navy’s Forces Surveillance Support Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers engineering and program support for the Relocatable Over-the-Horizon Radar starting in August, the Department of Defense said Monday.

DOD noted the company will update, maintain and test ROTHR software, manage the system configuration, prepare engineering change proposals, install and test field change kits, and perform logistics support work.

The Navy will obligate $2 million to cover the minimum contract amount using operations and maintenance funds for fiscal year 2023.

In March, the Navy appointed Raytheon as the systems integration lead for maritime detection technology updates to the radar.

ROTHR, originally developed to help the Navy monitor aircraft and ship targets at a long distance, has been modernized to support the branch’s counter-narcoterrorism operations.