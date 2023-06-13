in Executive Moves, News

Former Hitachi, ViON Exec Ray McCay Joins Cyemptive Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer

Ray McCay, formerly a vice president at ViON, has been named the first chief revenue officer at cybersecurity company of Cyemptive Technologies.

His responsibilities will include overseeing revenue generation, product positioning and customer value strategy as Cyemptive aims to position itself for the next growth phase, the company said Monday.

In his prior role, McCay led ViON’s high-performance computing business and multicloud delivery strategy.

He previously held a nearly 25-year career with Hitachi Data Systems, where his roles included senior VP of global product strategy for nine years and SVP of global solution sales for three years.

McCay oversaw technology acquisitions at McDonnell Douglas earlier in his career.

Cyemptive said his appointment is part of the company’s expansion strategy that was implemented in December 2022 and included establishing new offices.

Written by Regina Garcia

