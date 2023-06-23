QinetiQ US Selected as a 2023 Top Workplace by The Washington Post; Shawn Purvis Quoted

QinetiQ‘s U.S. business arm has joined the ranks of The Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplaces.

As one of 200 chosen organizations, QinetiQ US’ selection reflects its efforts to continuously align its workplace culture with employee needs, the McLean, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Friday.

“As a company committed to helping protect the critical assets of our country’s defense and security partners around the globe, we understand that people are our strongest asset,” said Shawn Purvis , CEO of QinetiQ US and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

Purvis highlighted the “intensely curious, mission-led and customer-focused” nature of the QinetiQ team, which she said is what made this recognition possible.

Organizations named to the list were put through a selection process that began with nominations and followed by employee interviews. Eligible workplaces included public, private, nonprofit and government employers with 50 or more staff.

Daniela Walrath , chief people officer at QinetiQ US, said the company follows its commitment to “empower our employees with an environment that helps them grow and develop their careers in a meaningful way” every day. This diligence, she said, “provides the type of mission-led excellence” the company’s clients expect.

“As an inclusive, diverse and welcoming company where every single person’s contributions are valued, we want our employees to not just know, but feel that we are deeply invested in their personal and professional growth; so it is truly an honor to be recognized by The Washington Post with this award,” said Walrath.