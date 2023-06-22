Peraton Labs to Modernize 1553 Data Bus Cybersecurity Device for MQ-8C Drone Use

Peraton ’s applied research arm will enhance a company-built intrusion detection/intrusion prevention system for possible integration and flight testing on the U.S. Navy’s MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle.

The security and technology company said Wednesday Peraton Labs will engineer, develop, produce, test and evaluate its 1553 Bus Defender offering under a $9.2 million contract to prevent unauthorized access and other data bus-related cyber attacks.

The award also provides for two IDS/IPS prototype kits that are fully qualified.

“Peraton Labs’ 1553 Bus Defender product line provides lifecycle cyber survivability for platforms and warfighting systems using the 1553 data bus,” said Chris Valentino, chief strategy officer and interim president of Peraton Labs.

He added the enhanced Bus Defender version will help MQ-8C Fire Scout defend against 1553-based cyber attacks and continue meeting its critical mission.