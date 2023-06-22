in Contract Awards, News

Peraton Labs to Modernize 1553 Data Bus Cybersecurity Device for MQ-8C Drone Use

Peraton Labs logo/LinkedIn
Peraton Labs to Modernize 1553 Data Bus Cybersecurity Device for MQ-8C Drone Use - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Peraton’s applied research arm will enhance a company-built intrusion detection/intrusion prevention system for possible integration and flight testing on the U.S. Navy’s MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle.

The security and technology company said Wednesday Peraton Labs will engineer, develop, produce, test and evaluate its 1553 Bus Defender offering under a $9.2 million contract to prevent unauthorized access and other data bus-related cyber attacks.

The award also provides for two IDS/IPS prototype kits that are fully qualified.

“Peraton Labs’ 1553 Bus Defender product line provides lifecycle cyber survivability for platforms and warfighting systems using the 1553 data bus,” said Chris Valentino, chief strategy officer and interim president of Peraton Labs.

He added the enhanced Bus Defender version will help MQ-8C Fire Scout defend against 1553-based cyber attacks and continue meeting its critical mission.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

1553 Bus DefenderChris Valentinocontract awardCybersecurityGovconMQ-8C Fire ScoutPeratonPeraton LabsU.S. Navy

Written by Kacey Roberts

Four Inc. to Offer Axellio Network & Data Intell Platforms to Public Sector Customers; Scott Aken Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Four Inc. to Offer Axellio Network & Data Intell Platforms to Public Sector Customers; Scott Aken Quoted
Tomahawk Robotics Selects Persistent Systems to Support Navy EOD Radio Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tomahawk Robotics Selects Persistent Systems to Support Navy EOD Radio Development