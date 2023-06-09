in Contract Awards, News

Peraton Books Naval Research Lab Support Contract

Peraton Logo/www.peraton.com
Peraton Books Naval Research Lab Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Peraton will help the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory develop oceanographic tools under a potential $45.7 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The company will conduct research and development efforts for NRL’s ocean sciences division to better understand geophysical phenomena and the natural marine environment, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

NRL expects contract work to conclude by June 2024 and will obligate $1.2 million on the award using research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal year 2023.

The project will take place at an NRL facility located within the John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Peraton was the sole bidder for the contract in a competitive procurement process.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardGovconnaval research laboratoryOcean Sciences DivisionoceanographyPeratonresearch and development

Written by Regina Garcia

Northrop to Deliver AN/WSN-12 Maritime Navigation Sensor to Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop to Deliver AN/WSN-12 Maritime Navigation Sensor to Navy
Merlin Appoints Former Defense Leaders Kyle Kremer & Preston Dunlap to Federal Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Merlin Appoints Former Defense Leaders Kyle Kremer & Preston Dunlap to Federal Advisory Board