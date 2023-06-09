Peraton Books Naval Research Lab Support Contract

Peraton will help the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory develop oceanographic tools under a potential $45.7 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The company will conduct research and development efforts for NRL’s ocean sciences division to better understand geophysical phenomena and the natural marine environment, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

NRL expects contract work to conclude by June 2024 and will obligate $1.2 million on the award using research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal year 2023.

The project will take place at an NRL facility located within the John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Peraton was the sole bidder for the contract in a competitive procurement process.