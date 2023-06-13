Paul Sartorius Named Director of Solution Integration for National Security Space at Leidos

Paul Sartorius has taken on the role of director of solution integration for national security space at Leidos, the executive announced in a LinkedIn post.

Sartorius has approximately two decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, and brings his expertise in intelligence analysis, program management and business development in his new role. Prior to the appointment, he was director of geospatial intelligence solutions at the company’s defense and intelligence business.

The American University alum also served as vice president of US government programs at Altamira Technologies and VP at Vricon Systems.

Notably, Sartorius worked for nearly seven years at Lockheed Martin, where he held roles such as senior systems engineer and senior manager for business development.