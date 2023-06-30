Paperless Innovations Unveils New Website for Actus Compliance Automation Tool; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations has launched a new website for its cloud-based procurement management platform Actus to help government and commercial customers automate government purchase card compliance.

The new Actus website features an updated navigation design to help users find capabilities faster and a self-service demo scheduling capability for procurement managers, Paperless Innovations said Thursday.

Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations, highlighted that the website now accurately displays the modern interface and easy navigation of the company’s software as a service offering.

“With the maturity of the Actus solution, our website is keeping pace so the public can easily explore Actus capabilities,” said Tocci.

In early June, Actus was added to the authorized product list under the State Risk and Authorization Management Program after passing a third-party audit by Earthling Security.

Actus is among the list of products “In Process” of securing FedRAMP authorization.