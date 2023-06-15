Paperless Innovations’ Actus Platform Added to StateRAMP Authorized Product List; Mike Tocci Quoted

The State Risk and Authorization Management Program has added Paperless Innovations’ cloud-based procurement management platform Actus to the authorized product list after the offering passed the audit by third-party assessment organization Earthling Security and received authorization from the StateRAMP program management office.

Earthling Security said Wednesday it assessed the Actus platform in Amazon Web Services against 325 controls at a moderate impact level.

Earthling is a cloud computing and information technology security company accredited as a 3PAO under StateRAMP and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

“We are pleased that all 50 states can now automate their simplified acquisition processes for immediate compliance within the StateRAMP Risk Management Framework required for operational and information security,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

The inclusion of Actus to the authorized product list of StateRAMP suggests that the platform has a government sponsor and meets all requirements. To keep its verified security designation, the offering should comply with requirements for continuous monitoring.

Actus is a software-as-a-service offering currently “In Process” of securing FedRAMP authorization. The platform is designed to help organizations automate the management of procurement card transactions and audits and visualize data and workflows through a single dashboard.