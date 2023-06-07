NPS Foundation Recognizes AT&T With 2023 Corporate Partner of the Year Award; Lance Spencer Quoted

AT&T received the 2023 Corporate Partner of the Year recognition for supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s education, research and applied technology requirements.

The award comes three years after NPS entered into an agreement with AT&T to research and develop 5G at Sea and edge computing-based maritime platforms to support defense, national security, shipping and other commercial applications, AT&T said Tuesday.

Under the three-year cooperative research and development agreement, AT&T completed the installation of a 5G antenna that utilizes a millimeter wave spectrum atop a 50-foot tower at the NPS Beach Lab in Monterey.

Lance Spencer, client executive vice president of defense at AT&T Public Sector, said the recognition underscores “the benefits of AT&T 5G to our nation’s defense and across the private and public sectors.”

Todd Lyons and Lance Spencer

“We are enormously grateful to our collaborators at the Naval Postgraduate School for sharing our commitment to continuous innovation with 5G,” Spencer said.

The award was presented by Todd Lyons, vice president for NPS Alumni Association and Foundation, to Spencer during the 18th Annual America’s Heroes Charity Golf Tournament Dinner.