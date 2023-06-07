in News

NPS Foundation Recognizes AT&T With 2023 Corporate Partner of the Year Award; Lance Spencer Quoted

Lance Spencer/LinkedIn
NPS Foundation Recognizes AT&T With 2023 Corporate Partner of the Year Award; Lance Spencer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AT&T received the 2023 Corporate Partner of the Year recognition for supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s education, research and applied technology requirements.

The award comes three years after NPS entered into an agreement with AT&T to research and develop 5G at Sea and edge computing-based maritime platforms to support defense, national security, shipping and other commercial applications, AT&T said Tuesday.

Under the three-year cooperative research and development agreement, AT&T completed the installation of a 5G antenna that utilizes a millimeter wave spectrum atop a 50-foot tower at the NPS Beach Lab in Monterey.

Lance Spencer, client executive vice president of defense at AT&T Public Sector, said the recognition underscores “the benefits of AT&T 5G to our nation’s defense and across the private and public sectors.”

NPS Foundation Recognizes AT&T With 2023 Corporate Partner of the Year Award; Lance Spencer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Todd Lyons and Lance Spencer

“We are enormously grateful to our collaborators at the Naval Postgraduate School for sharing our commitment to continuous innovation with 5G,” Spencer said.

The award was presented by Todd Lyons, vice president for NPS Alumni Association and Foundation, to Spencer during the 18th Annual America’s Heroes Charity Golf Tournament Dinner.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

2023 Corporate Partner of the YearAT&TGovconLance SpencerNaval Postgraduate School Foundation

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

MuleSoft's David Egts Explores Opportunities in AI & the Ethical Considerations to Keep in Mind - top government contractors - best government contracting event
MuleSoft’s David Egts Explores Opportunities in AI & the Ethical Considerations to Keep in Mind
US Following New Playbook to Reclaim Top Spot in Hypersonics Competition - top government contractors - best government contracting event
US Following New Playbook to Reclaim Top Spot in Hypersonics Competition