Northrop’s Triton Flying Test Bed Demonstrates Targeting Capability at Joint Exercise

Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman used its MQ-4C Triton test bed aircraft to demonstrate persistent long-range targeting capabilities for joint, distributed maritime operations during the Northern Edge 2023 military training exercise held in Alaska.

The Triton flying test bed executed scenarios during multiple flights wherein it collected, processed and disseminated information to provide situational awareness to various maritime platforms, Northrop said Thursday.

During the exercise, the FTB tracked maritime traffic within its broad visual field and transmitted data to ground operators at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Ground operators then used Triton’s Minotaur mission interface to distribute a common operating picture of the maritime environment to command and control units.

“Testing and demonstrating Triton’s developing technologies, along with its unprecedented maritime multi-intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting capability, helps ensure our warfighters can prevail in complex environments,” said Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager of global surveillance at Northrop.

The company expects Triton to achieve initial operational capability later in 2023.

