Northrop to Deliver AN/WSN-12 Maritime Navigation Sensor to Navy

Northrop Grumman was awarded a production contract to supply the U.S. Navy with a new inertial sensor module meant to enhance sensor capability of naval surface ships and submarines in Global Positioning System-denied environments.

The next generation AN/WSN-12 ISM is part of the Navy’s AN-WSN inertial navigator system, which is set to replace the AN-WSN-7 INS, the aerospace and defense technology company said Thursday.

AN/WSN-12 ISM is designed to ensure accurate positioning data to support assured position, navigation and timing maritime operations.

“The new AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System will deliver more precision and performance for the warfighter while occupying the same footprint as its predecessor,” said Todd Leavitt, vice president of naval and oceanic systems at Northrop.

The first AN/WSN-12 ISM is expected to be deployed later this year.