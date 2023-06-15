Northrop Looks to Boost Range, Performance of Ground/Air Multi-Mission Radar Following Lot 1 Completion

Northrop Grumman will upgrade the capabilities of its AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar to extend its range and enhance its performance.

The aerospace and defense contractor said Wednesday it recently completed full rate production Lot 1 of the radars in support of the U.S. Marine Corps and now plans to modify G/ATOR next year to boost its cruise missile defense capability.

The system is a consolidated version of five single-mission radars used by USMC for missile defense surveillance. The service branch initially ordered 46 G/ATOR units from Northrop, 21 of which have been fielded.

“We are committed to outpacing modern adversary threat systems for partner and allied forces with advanced surveillance and fire control capability,” said Melissa Johanson, director of advanced land sensors at Northrop.