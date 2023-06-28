in News

Northrop Tests M-Code Capable GPS Navigation System

Northrop Grumman has marked the pilot test flight of its inertial navigation system with M-code capable Global Positioning System receiver.

The Embedded GPS/INS Modernization prototype achieved the same performance of an existing INS/GPS version as demonstrated during the trial, the company said Tuesday.

LN-351 EGI-M is designed to improve airborne navigation for warfighters in contested or hostile environments. It is customized for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the F-22 Raptor aircraft.

The M-code military signal is a central component of EGI-M as it enables faster transmission of positioning and timing data. Northrop plans to equip the device with a modular platform interface to make it compatible with current navigation platforms as well as future hardware and software upgrades.

Written by Jamie Bennet

