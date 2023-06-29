in C4ISR, News

Northrop Deploys Integrated Battle Command System Training Package to Poland; Rebecca Torzone Quoted

Rebecca Torzone / LinkedIn
Northrop Deploys Integrated Battle Command System Training Package to Poland; Rebecca Torzone Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman was two years ahead of its target date for delivering an Integrated Battle Command System training platform to the government of Poland.

Early training will enable Poland to be the first U.S. ally to deploy IBCS to the field, the company said Wednesday.

Northrop’s Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer features both in-person training and self-paced sustainment training. It was installed at the Polish Air Force University, while Polish soldiers were also enrolled in a train-the-trainer session at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

“With this IBCS package, Poland is modernizing their air and missile defense forces to enhance the safety and security of their country for years to come,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

Air Defense Reconfigurable TrainerGovconIBCSIntegrated Battle Command SystemNorthrop GrummanPolish Air Force UniversityRebecca TorzoneU.S. Army

Written by Jamie Bennet

Why One Indiana University Could Hold the Key to US Hypersonic Superiority - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Why One Indiana University Could Hold the Key to US Hypersonic Superiority
Motorola Solutions to Support Maintenance of Navy Mobile Radio System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Motorola Solutions to Support Maintenance of Navy Mobile Radio System