Northrop Deploys Integrated Battle Command System Training Package to Poland; Rebecca Torzone Quoted

Northrop Grumman was two years ahead of its target date for delivering an Integrated Battle Command System training platform to the government of Poland.

Early training will enable Poland to be the first U.S. ally to deploy IBCS to the field, the company said Wednesday.

Northrop’s Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer features both in-person training and self-paced sustainment training. It was installed at the Polish Air Force University, while Polish soldiers were also enrolled in a train-the-trainer session at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

“With this IBCS package, Poland is modernizing their air and missile defense forces to enhance the safety and security of their country for years to come,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.