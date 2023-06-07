NIST Opens Funding Opportunity for Cybersecurity Education Efforts

The National Institute of Standards and Technology plans to invest in efforts to support cybersecurity education and workforce development through a new funding opportunity, Rodney Petersen, director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, said Tuesday at the NICE Conference and Expo.

NIST seeks to foster partnerships between employers, educators and critical infrastructure operators under the Regional Alliances and Multistakeholder Partnerships to Stimulate program to establish a skilled cybersecurity workforce that addresses the needs of local and regional industries.

The agency will award cooperative agreements to 18 chosen vendors, with each worth up to $200,000.

Interested participants may submit their applications for the Notice of Funding Opportunity until Aug. 7.

