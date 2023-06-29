in News, Technology

NTT DATA to Help Implement Washington Nationals Stadium Event Management Tech; Christopher Merdon Quoted

Christopher Merdon/NTT Data
NTT DATA Services has signed a deal with Lerner Sports Group to provide a data analytics platform for event management at the Nationals Park baseball stadium in Washington, D.C.

The Smart Venue Technology will work to analyze data from internet-of-things devices for Washington Nationals’ ballpark personnel to manage points of entry and concession wait times, NTT Data said Tuesday.

Another company platform can operate with the analytics technology to help stadium managers and visitors receive information in real time.

“Watching a game at Nationals Park is a phenomenal experience that will be made only better by using our data analytics and IoT technology,” said Christopher Merdon, president of the public sector group at NTT Data Services.

The information technology provider previously implemented its Smart Management Platform in Las Vegas to support the city’s public safety initiatives.

Written by Jamie Bennet

