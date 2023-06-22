in News, Space

Mynaric to Deliver Laser Comm Terminals to RTX for SDA Tracking Layer Satellites

Mynaric to Deliver Laser Comm Terminals to RTX for SDA Tracking Layer Satellites - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Mynaric will produce and deliver three laser communications terminals for each of the seven missile tracking satellites being developed by RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.

The company said Wednesday it will supply 21 Condor Mk3 terminals to RTX in 2024 to equip the latter’s infrared-sensing satellites with optical communication links to support the detection and tracking of hypersonic weapons and other advanced missile threats.

The low-Earth orbit satellites will also include a Ka-band and multi-beam payload for communications.

RTX’s space vehicles will become the fifth plane of the SDA’s satellite constellation providing missile warning and tracking for the Department of Defense.

Mynaric is also contracted to supply laser communication terminals for Northrop Grumman’s LEO satellites.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

GovconmynaricNorthrop GrummanProliferated Warfighter Space ArchitectureRaytheonspace development agencyTranche 1 Tracking Layer

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Tomahawk Robotics Selects Persistent Systems to Support Navy EOD Radio Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tomahawk Robotics Selects Persistent Systems to Support Navy EOD Radio Development
CGI's Infrastructure as a Service Cleared for State, Local Government Cloud Environments - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CGI’s Infrastructure as a Service Cleared for State, Local Government Cloud Environments