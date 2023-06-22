Mynaric to Deliver Laser Comm Terminals to RTX for SDA Tracking Layer Satellites

Mynaric will produce and deliver three laser communications terminals for each of the seven missile tracking satellites being developed by RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.

The company said Wednesday it will supply 21 Condor Mk3 terminals to RTX in 2024 to equip the latter’s infrared-sensing satellites with optical communication links to support the detection and tracking of hypersonic weapons and other advanced missile threats.

The low-Earth orbit satellites will also include a Ka-band and multi-beam payload for communications.

RTX’s space vehicles will become the fifth plane of the SDA’s satellite constellation providing missile warning and tracking for the Department of Defense.

Mynaric is also contracted to supply laser communication terminals for Northrop Grumman’s LEO satellites.