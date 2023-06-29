in Contract Awards, News

Motorola Solutions to Support Maintenance of Navy Mobile Radio System

Motorola Solutions has booked a 12-month, $31.6 million contract to sustain enterprise land mobile radios for the U.S. Navy Installations Command.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization issued the sole-source, firm-fixed-price award for LMR sustainment services slated to run through June 27, 2024, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Contract work will primarily occur at government sites in Virginia, California, Guam, Japan, Italy and Bahrain.

Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds will cover the contract amount.

The Navy Enterprise LMR system works to help military emergency service personnel coordinate with public safety organizations at the federal, state and local levels.

In March, Motorola Solutions secured a 10-year, $340.3 million contract to manage and maintain the U.S. Air Force’s radio network.

