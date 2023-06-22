Mobius Logic Books Air Force Contract for AI, Learning Tool Prototyping for Space Ops

Mobius Logic was tasked to prototype artificial intelligence and reinforcement learning tools for space program support under a Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase II contract from the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm.

Under the $1.25 million award for space vehicle inspection initiative, Mobius Logic will help enable augmentation of the current manned space fleet with asymmetric autonomous systems, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

The effort is expected to support U.S. Space Force programs and meet Air Force capability requirements.

Mobius Logic began its development of national security capabilities in February under the SBIR/Small Business Technology Transfer program.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX are working together to enhance and streamline SBIR and STTR processes by providing more opportunities and generating more engagements from small businesses.