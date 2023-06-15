in News

MetTel Expands NYC Headquarters, Commits to Hiring Additional Software Developers

MetTel/PR Newswire
MetTel is renovating its New York City headquarters as part of efforts to create full-time job opportunities in software development and professional services.

The state government announced Tuesday MetTel is investing $3 million to expand its 55 Water Street headquarters in New York City and make at least 100 new hires while retaining 180 full-time employees.

The expansion move will use $2.2 million in state funding from Empire State Development as part of the Excelsior Jobs Program.

“New York City has always been a driving force of innovation and resilience, and we are proud to be part of its thriving business community,” said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel.

The company aims to transform its headquarters into a collaborative workspace and maintain its operations in New Jersey, Utah and Rhode Island. It also plans to open an office in a new location in Florida.

K&L Gates LLP and Colliers assisted MetTel with site selection and negotiations for the expansion project.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

