Merlin Appoints Former Defense Leaders Kyle Kremer & Preston Dunlap to Federal Advisory Board

Autonomous flight technology developer Merlin has added former defense officials Kyle Kremer and Preston Dunlap to its federal advisory board, a move that follows several recent company milestones.

These appointments align with the organization’s efforts to drive Merlin Pilot, a dual-use integrated hardware and software product , further into the federal market, the Boston, Massachusetts-based organization said Friday.

“Merlin is creating the world’s most capable pilot to ensure the resiliency of our air network and we have built a team with the expertise needed to accomplish this mission,” said Merlin Co-Founder and CEO Matt George .

He said that the extensive experience and advisory input of Preston and Kremer will “be pivotal to the progression and commercialization of the Merlin Pilot.”

“We’re excited to bring both aboard our Federal Advisory Board and to continue the technological and certification momentum we’ve shown to date,” said George.

Before retiring, Kremer was director of strategy, plans, requirements and programs at Headquarters Air Mobility Command. In this role, he was responsible for future air mobility capability and employment concept development and the second largest mission portfolio under the USAF budget.

During his time as a command pilot, Kremer flew C-5, KC-135, C-21 and T-37 aircraft and commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels.

“I am excited about joining the Merlin team and intrigued by the practical approach they’re taking towards the future of autonomous systems. The Merlin Pilot presents immense opportunities for the Department of Defense and I look forward to being a part of the ongoing innovation and success,” said Kremer.

Dunlap most recently served as the first-ever chief technology officer and chief architect officer of the Air Force and Space Force, a role he stepped down from last year. While in the dual-hatted position, he supervised the technology of more than $74 billion of research, development and acquisition initiatives.

Throughout his tenure, Dunlap launched over $250 billion of new defense and intelligence projects, which include the recently revealed B-21 bomber and Joint All-Domain Command Control as well as space, hypersonic and artificial intelligence technology programs, among others.

Currently, Dunlap is an independent director on multiple corporate boards and an adviser to Fortune 100, growth, venture capital and private equity firms.

“It’s an honor to partner with Matt and the creative team of technologists at Merlin as they make autonomy take flight at scale,” he commented.