ManTech to Deliver Systems Engineering Support to Navy via $133M Recompete Contract; David Hathaway Quoted

ManTech will provide intelligent systems engineering and automation, analytics and artificial intelligence support to the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division under a $133 million recompete contract.

The company said Tuesday it will perform ISE modeling and simulation to help NAWCAD assess the design and engineering performance of naval and joint warfighting capabilities.

The contract will support warfighting analytic efforts for the Naval Aviation Enterprise, the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and NAVAIR Program Executive Offices.

“Powered by AI, our high-end engineering and analytics will find and fix gaps, and continuously test systems end-to-end to help ensure mission success,” said David Hathaway, executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s defense sector.

NAWCAD received two offers for the single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract through an online competitive acquisition, the Department of Defense said in a previous announcement.

Most of the tasks will occur in Patuxent River, Maryland.

