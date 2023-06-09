in Cybersecurity, News

ManTech Supports DOD Zero Trust Gov Lab With Reference Architecture; David Hathaway Quoted

Image Title: David Hathaway Source: ManTech
ManTech has developed the zero trust reference architecture for the Department of Defense’s government laboratory designed to test zero trust platforms for agencies reporting to DOD.

“ManTech’s Zero Trust Architecture is designed to improve the enterprise security posture as agencies undergo digital transformation and cloud migration,” David Hathaway, executive vice president and general manager of the company’s defense sector, said in a statement published Thursday.

Through a self-paced, phased implementation, we are helping enterprise owners reach Zero Trust maturity with managed risk and a controlled time investment,” Hathaway added.

The Zero Trust GovLab is a cloud-based facility that applies the company’s experience in building the reference architecture, including the model being adopted by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The DISA zero trust team at ManTech assesses zero trust capabilities against the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Risk Management Framework 800-53 controls and develops use cases in a cloud lab accredited at DOD Impact Level 4. The team can demonstrate the weaknesses and strengths of a zero trust capability by generating heat maps using automation tools.

