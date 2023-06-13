in News, Space

Lockheed’s Eric Brown Talks Regulatory Roadblocks in Supplying Defense Space Tech to Allies

Eric Brown / Linkedin
Lockheed's Eric Brown Talks Regulatory Roadblocks in Supplying Defense Space Tech to Allies - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Eric Brown, vice president for mission strategy and advanced capabilities at Lockheed Martin, said policy and security requirements are hindering U.S. defense companies from addressing the increasing demand for space technologies from international military customers, SpaceNews reported Monday.

“We’re seeing greater collaboration among nations from a military and operational perspective. But frankly, policy and security are having a difficult time keeping pace,” said Brown.

According to the executive, Lockheed and other defense contractors are facing regulatory roadblocks due to restrictions on the sale of U.S.-manufactured space products to foreign allies.

Countries like the U.K. and Australia are actively looking to collaborate with U.S. space technology suppliers, but the required authorities for defense space acquisition collaboration are “not yet as mature as they are for other domains,” remarked Brown.

He noted that while the U.S. military’s recent partnerships on international programs are “excellent in building connections across allies,” these collaborations are not “quite to the point of true joint capabilities.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Eric BrownGovconInternational Traffic in Arms RegulationsLockheed MartinMILSATCOMsatellite communicationsspace acquisitionspace domain awarenessspace systems command

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

BigBear.ai to Continue Developing Army's Global Force Information Management System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BigBear.ai to Continue Developing Army’s Global Force Information Management System
Albers Aerospace Founder, President & CEO John Albers Highlights Company Values, Key Defense Landscape Trends - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Albers Aerospace Founder, President & CEO John Albers Highlights Company Values, Key Defense Landscape Trends